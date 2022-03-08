UK to ban Russian oil imports - Politico

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:29 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Britain will ban Russian oil imports, Politico reported citing Whitehall officials, a move expected to be a gradual phasing out over time rather than an overnight sharp shock.

The move is expected to be announced at 1600 GMT and will lay out the ban and its phase-in period, which is expected to last about a year to try to stop people panic-buying fuel at a time when energy prices are rocketing.

There will not be a ban on Russian gas at the same time, but this is still under discussion within the government, Politico reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government would set out a new energy supply strategy as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent rally in energy prices accelerate the need for new energy sources and greater self-reliance. 

Earlier in the day, oil prices rose on expectations that the United States will announce a formal ban on Russian oil imports. 

The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut the EU's dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030"

