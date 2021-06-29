Turkey halts flights from Bangladesh, five other countries due to coronavirus variants

Reuters
29 June, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 03:43 pm

Those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days

A social distancing sign is seen before the Turkish Airlines check-in counters at the international departure terminal of the Istanbul Airport amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey June 19, 2020 Reuters
Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days, it said.

Those arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival, it said.

Those coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival, the ministry added.

