Research on 'Ghorer Hat' of Munshiganj wins IAB Award

Architect Humaira Anan's research paper on locally crafted prefabricated houses in Munshiganj and the architectural preferences of locals has won the Bangladesh Institute of Architecture (IAB) Award 2023.

The winners of the "IAB Gold Medal 2023", "IAB Awards 2023" and "IAB Interior Design Awards 2023" in various categories were announced on Saturday (27 April) at a ceremony held at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka.

A total of 13 research projects were awarded this year, out of 82 submissions, in collaboration with Asian Paints Bangladesh.

IAB President Professor Khandaker Sabbir Ahmed said, "Architects are playing an outstanding role in enriching the architecture of the country. Through their imagination and technical knowledge, the sustainable development of this sector is taking place.

"Therefore, IAB Bangladesh has introduced the most prestigious awards in the world of architecture to inspire architects. We want to support talented architects of the country through more multifaceted programs."

Budhaditya Mukherjee, country head, Asian Paints, said, "Architects are contributing towards creating the most beautiful and livable habitats around us. IAB awards recognise their creative and innovative work efforts. We are proud to be associated with this prestigious awards initiative of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh. Asian Paints has and will continue to play a role in beautifying our habitats with a blend of appropriate technology and imagination."

However, architect Uttam Kumar Shaha, a judge for this year's programme, raised a critical point.

While acknowledging the advancements in architectural skills and competence, he said, "Our skills and competence in architecture have increased.

"However… many architects work keeping in mind the elite class of society. But we should work for the common people of the society."