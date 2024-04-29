Research on 'Ghorer Hat' of Munshiganj wins IAB Award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 02:25 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:25 am

Related News

Research on 'Ghorer Hat' of Munshiganj wins IAB Award

A total of 13 research projects were awarded this year, out of 82 submissions, in collaboration with Asian Paints Bangladesh.

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 02:25 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:25 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Architect Humaira Anan's research paper on locally crafted prefabricated houses in Munshiganj and the architectural preferences of locals has won the Bangladesh Institute of Architecture (IAB) Award 2023.

The winners of the "IAB Gold Medal 2023", "IAB Awards 2023" and "IAB Interior Design Awards 2023" in various categories were announced on Saturday (27 April) at a ceremony held at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka.

A total of 13 research projects were awarded this year, out of 82 submissions, in collaboration with Asian Paints Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IAB President Professor Khandaker Sabbir Ahmed said, "Architects are playing an outstanding role in enriching the architecture of the country. Through their imagination and technical knowledge, the sustainable development of this sector is taking place.

"Therefore, IAB Bangladesh has introduced the most prestigious awards in the world of architecture to inspire architects. We want to support talented architects of the country through more multifaceted programs."

Budhaditya Mukherjee, country head, Asian Paints, said, "Architects are contributing towards creating the most beautiful and livable habitats around us. IAB awards recognise their creative and innovative work efforts. We are proud to be associated with this prestigious awards initiative of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh. Asian Paints has and will continue to play a role in beautifying our habitats with a blend of appropriate technology and imagination."

However, architect Uttam Kumar Shaha, a judge for this year's programme, raised a critical point.

While acknowledging the advancements in architectural skills and competence, he said, "Our skills and competence in architecture have increased.

"However… many architects work keeping in mind the elite class of society. But we should work for the common people of the society."

Bangladesh / Architect / IAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

10h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

17h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

18h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

3h | Videos
Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

6h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

7h | Videos
What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

5h | Videos