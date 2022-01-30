Thirteen people die in Mexico highway accident

The agency said 12 people lost their lives at the scene of the accident, including two children, and another person later died in hospital

An emergency crew works next to a damaged vehicle at the site of an accident after a van overturned and flipped into a ditch on a highway in central Mexico, near the city of Lagos de Moreno, Mexico January 29, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Thirteen people were killed when their van overturned and flipped into a ditch on a highway in central Mexico, leaving another 10 people injured, officials said on Saturday.

Seven of the victims who died were initially trapped inside the car, the emergency services agency from Jalisco state said on Twitter.

The accident occurred near the city of Lagos de Moreno, on a highway that links the central states of Guanajuato and Jalisco, during a season in which Catholic pilgrims often visit a shrine in the nearby town of San Juan de los Lagos.

Photos from the emergency services agency show a large black van toppled onto its side in a deep rut along the highway, with what appears to be a shattered windshield.

The agency said 12 people lost their lives at the scene of the accident, including two children, and another person later died in hospital.

