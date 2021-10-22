Taiwan says will show firm determination to defend itself

World+Biz

Reuters
22 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 11:48 am

Related News

Taiwan says will show firm determination to defend itself

Reuters
22 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 11:48 am
A double rainbow is seen behind Taiwanese flag during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A double rainbow is seen behind Taiwanese flag during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwan's position remains the same, which is it will neither give in to pressure nor "rashly advance" when it gets support, the presidential office said on Friday, after US President Joe Biden said the country would come to Taiwan's defense if needed.

Taiwan will show a firm determination to defend itself, presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said in a statement responding to Biden's remarks, and noting his administration's continued concrete actions to show its "rock-solid" support for Taiwan.

Top News

Taiwan / sovereignty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

14h | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

14h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

15h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025