Won’t allow anyone to undermine independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina

A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of Independence Day. Photo: PID

Bangladesh wants to maintain friendship with everyone, but it will do whatever is needed to protect its independence and sovereignty, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (21 April).

"We do not want that anyone will undermine our independence and sovereignty. We want to go with friendship, but to protect our country's independence and sovereignty we will do whatever is needed. We have to always keep this in our mind," she said while addressing a darbar after inaugurating the newly constructed 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex' at the Artillery Center and School in Chattogram's Halishahar Cantonment.

"We want peace with all. Our country is an independent and sovereign one. We have attained victory through war. We must retain that independence that we have achieved by winning the war," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said nowadays war is also fought through digital means and that's why the country needs to build modern knowledge-based highly trained armed forces.

"We want that our armed forces will be more developed, more skilled and more trained and we are working in that direction," she said.

She also said Bangladesh Army is now a symbol of confidence to the nation as they always remain beside the people whenever is needed.

"The armed forces will discharge their responsibilities with professional skills, dutifulness, practice, training and be imbued with patriotism," she said.

The premier said the Awami League government has been working to achieve the sustainable development targets by 2030 and build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"For this, every member of the Bangladesh Army would have to be smart having knowledge of information technology," she said.

She asked the army personnel to work for maintaining the country's glory with dutifulness, professional efficiency and patriotism having confidence on and loyalty to the leadership.

She briefly described the measures taken by her government for the overall development of the army.

As part of the modernisation of the army, she said, ultra-modern aircraft, helicopters, UAV, fourth generation tanks, APCs, missiles to destroy tank and other war weapons have been added to the army.

Sheikh Hasina highly praised the overall activities of the army for the country's welfare, saying, "Bangladesh Army has been well established as the symbol of confidence of the people."

She said that Bangladesh military have been highly praised at home and abroad for its work efficiency and professionalism in the peacekeeping missions of the United Nations (UN).

Modern light armoured vehicles and mine resistant ambush protected vehicles have been purchased for the army to enhance operational capabilities and ensure their security in the UN missions, she said.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed.

An audio-visual documentary on Mujib Battery was screened at the function.

