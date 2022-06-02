Sweden to supply more military aid including anti-ship missiles to Ukraine

A Ukrainian service member inspects destroyed Russian military vehicles at his new position retaken by the Ukrainian forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dmytro Smolyenko

Sweden will provide Ukraine with more economic aid and military equipment, including anti-ship missiles, rifles and anti-tank weapons, Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said on Thursday.

"The proposals that are submitted (to parliament) mean that allocated funds for the central government budget will increase by SEK 1.0 billion ($102 million) in 2022," the Nordic country's finance ministry said in a statement.

"In solidarity with Ukraine, and as part of the international response to Russia's actions, the government sees a continuing need to support Ukraine," it said.

Sweden in February announced it would send military materiel including 5,000 anti-tank weapons, helmets and body armour to Ukraine, and in March announced it would send another 5,000 anti-tank weapons.

($1 = 9.7963 Swedish crowns)