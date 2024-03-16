Ukrainian authorities launch mass evacuation in northern region

Europe

Reuters
16 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 02:58 pm

Related News

Ukrainian authorities launch mass evacuation in northern region

The military administration of Sumy region, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said more than 180 residents of areas near the Velikopysarska community, next to the border, had been evacuated over the past three days

Reuters
16 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 02:58 pm
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 13, 2024. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ File photo
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 13, 2024. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ File photo

Ukrainian authorities have begun mass evacuations of communities in the country's northern Sumy region close to the Russian border after extended periods of intense shelling of the area, local officials said on Friday.

The military administration of Sumy region, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said more than 180 residents of areas near the Velikopysarska community, next to the border, had been evacuated over the past three days.

Authorities in Sumy have long been issuing daily reports of Russian shelling, but the attacks have intensified.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The regional administration said the areas in question were "the most tense" in Sumy region, with three people killed and 13 wounded over the past five days.

The administration said a total of more than 4,500 residents had been evacuated from 22 villages in Sumy region, but gave no time frame.

Velikopysarska is located a few kilometres from the village of Kozinka across the border in Russia - where local authorities this week said an incursion by armed groups caused considerable damage. The groups described themselves as being made up of Russians opposed to the Kremlin and said they were conducting a military operation in the area.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said shelling of areas under his jurisdiction continued on Thursday, with one person injured. Gladkov toured border areas late on Wednesday and said there were no enemy forces in the region.

The governor of the neighbouring Russian region of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, said air defence units had downed three Ukrainian drones on Thursday night.

Reuters was unable to verify accounts of military activity from either side.

World+Biz

Ukraine war / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

7h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

22h | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

1d | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Abontika blamed her classmates and assistant proctor

Abontika blamed her classmates and assistant proctor

2h | Videos
Delicious Arabian Khabsa

Delicious Arabian Khabsa

2h | Videos
Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

13h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

23h | Videos