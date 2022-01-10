Sulli Deals: Police arrest man for making app to auction Muslim women

The creator and mastermind of the 'Sulli Deals' mobile application was arrested from Indore on Sunday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police said.

The app had created a major uproar last year for targeting Muslim women and uploading their images without their consent. It has been back in the news since the latest row over the 'Bulli Bai' case that appears to be a clone of the 'Sulli Deals' app and lists Muslim women for 'auction'.

DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell, said Aumkareshwar Thakur (25), a resident of Newyork city in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested after he admitted during preliminary interrogation that he was member of the Trad-Group on Twitter and the idea was shared to defame and troll Muslim women.

He had developed the code on hosting platform GitHub and the access was given to all members of the group. He had shared the app on his Twitter account. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members.

Police said Thakur had joined a group on Twitter by the name of Tradmahasabha in January 2020 using the handle @gangescion. During various group discussions, the members had discussed about trolling Muslim women. He had developed the code/application on GitHub.

Following an uproar over the Sulli Deals app, he had deleted his all the social media footprints.

Police said further interrogation was underway, including analysis of the technical gadgets to find out the codes/images related to the Sulli Deals app.