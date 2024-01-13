Delhi announces red alert as temp drops to 3 degrees overnight

TBS REport
13 January, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 03:10 pm

Delhi announces red alert as temp drops to 3 degrees overnight

Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees celsius in Aya Nagar, the last village of Delhi on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road last night (13 January). It was the second night in a row to break india's record for lowest temperature of the winter season.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert in response to the cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees last night as cold wave conditions swept over the sub continent, NDTV wrote.

Eighteen Delhi-bound trains were delayed  by 1-6 hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and in other parts of the country. According to news agency ANI, several flight operations were delayed at the Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog. 

The India Meteorological Department also said that visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, was 200 metres at 5:30 am. Visuals showed a thick layer of fog over several parts of the national capital this morning. 

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 365 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD said a red alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh and yellow alert, in view of cold and foggy conditions, has also been issued in Rajasthan.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the next 3 days in the national capital as cold wave conditions are unlikely to abate. The maximum temperature today is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

"Dense to very dense fog has been reported in isolated parts of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog has been recorded in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh," the IMD said. 

