Kejriwal issues order from ED custody, directs minister to solve water concerns

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday issued an order from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, directing water minister Atishi to address water and sewage related grievances in the city and to make arrangements for water supply in the upcoming summer season.

In a signed order from the chief minister's office (CMO), Kejriwal, who was arrested by ED in the excise policy case on Thursday night, has written that appropriate directions must be issued to chief secretary Naresh Kumar and the help of lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena should be sought in case the need arises.

"He (LG) will certainly extend his help," Kejriwal wrote.

In a press conference on Sunday, Cabinet minister Atishi read out the order from the chief minister received by her.

He said Arvind Kejriwal has directed me from the ED custody and that he has learned that some parts of Delhi are facing water- and sewage-related issues.

"I am worried (about these complaints). Just because I am in jail, people of Delhi should not face any inconvenience. The summer season is about to start. Make sure enough tankers are prepared for the areas which face water shortage. Issue order to the chief secretary and other senior officers to ensure that people do not face any problems," Atishi read out from the CMO order.

Kejriwal adds that people's grievances should be addressed comprehensively in a timely manner. "In case the need arises, seek help from the Lieutenant Governor. He will certainly help you," the order added.

Atishi said that the Delhi chief minister has been arrested, but on his behalf, she assures the people of Delhi that irrespective of the chief minister being in the custody of the central agencies, the work in Delhi will not stop.

"I got this order last night. This brought tears to my eyes. How can a person who has been arrested--think about the people of Delhi in such a difficult period? Arvind Kejriwal does not consider himself to be just the chief minister of Delhi but a family member of the 2 crore Delhi residents. People are not just voters for him, he considers them to be members of his family," he added.

The water minister said: "I wish to tell the BJP that they may have arrested Kejriwal, but the love he has for the people of Delhi will not be imprisoned."

Reacting to this, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP leaders are masters of gimmicky and that the letter of Arvind Kejriwal to water minister Atishi is nothing but a melodramatic effort to be in the news.

"Delhiites very well know such melodramas will continue till 25 May but this will not effect the mindset of people who have already decided to vote for the BJP in ensuing Lok Sabha elections. People stand with development represented by PM Shri Narendra Modi and reject the anarchic forces led by Arvind Kejriwal."

BJP member of Parliament (MP) and the party's former Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said the order may be fake.

"The person in ED custody is an accused and a script is being played out. The people of Delhi have not come out in support of the chief minister. If people want to know the real situation of Delhi, they should visit the lanes of jhuggies and colonies. Kejriwal came to know about these problems only after going inside jail after nine years? People of Delhi will not listen to this script," he said.

The ED arrested Kejriwal after searches at his official residence at Flag staff road in the Civil Lines on Thursday night. He was on Friday remanded to the ED custody till 28 March for "detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the remand granted by the Rouse Avenue court.

High security in Delhi as AAP plans protests

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital ahead of the planned protest announced by the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday.

Heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layer barricading have already been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office, where AAP members are expected to gather to protest against the arrest of chief minister Kejriwal. Paramilitary personnel have also been stationed to ensure law and order.

"We got information that workers and leaders of AAP will hold protest. To ensure law and order situation, we have stepped up security in the national capital. We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel," PTI quoted a police officer.

"Senior officers will continue to monitor the entire situation in their districts. Directions have been issued to the SHOs to keep a strict vigil in their area and to inform their senior officers immediately, if they get to know about any protest," the police officer said.

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders decided to take out protests in the national capital against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in ED custody till March 28. The AAP has announced plans to organise a candlelight march and effigy-burning event throughout Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said all party MLAs, and office-bearers will gather at Shaheedi Park to protest against the BJP.

"I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office [in Delhi] at 10 am on Friday and then protest outside the BJP headquarters," he said.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the fight was no longer between the BJP and the AAP. "This is a fight between the country's people and the BJP...and of those who want clean politics in the country."