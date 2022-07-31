Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southwestern Pakistan region
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, EMSC said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, EMSC said.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.