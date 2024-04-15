Lightning, downpours kill 41 people across Pakistan

South Asia

AFP
15 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 05:53 pm

Related News

Lightning, downpours kill 41 people across Pakistan

AFP
15 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 05:53 pm
Storm-related incidents, including lightning strikes, have killed at least 41 people across Pakistan since Friday, officials say, Photo: Banaras KHAN / AFP
Storm-related incidents, including lightning strikes, have killed at least 41 people across Pakistan since Friday, officials say, Photo: Banaras KHAN / AFP

At least 41 people have died in storm-related incidents across Pakistan since Friday, including 28 killed by lightning, officials said on Monday.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of landslides and flash floods because more rain is expected in coming days.

Punjab, Pakistan's largest and most populous province, witnessed the highest death toll, with 21 people killed by lightning between Friday and Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I have asked the NDMA to coordinate with the provinces... and for the NDMA to provide relief goods to areas where damages occurred," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

People living in open, rural areas are more at risk of being struck by lightning during thunderstorms.

At least eight people were killed in Balochistan province, including seven struck by lightning, where 25 districts were battered by rain and some areas were flooded.

Schools in the province were ordered shut on Monday and Tuesday, delaying the return of students after Eid al-Fitr holidays at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Four people were killed in road accidents linked to flooded roads in southern Sindh province.

Another eight people were killed in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including four children, when houses collapsed in the heavy downpours.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking to local media, blamed climate change for the surge in lightning incidents.

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to unpredictable weather patterns, as well as often destructive monsoon rains that usually arrive in July.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Lightning / downpour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

4h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

9h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

1d | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

12m | Videos
What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

1h | Videos
A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

3h | Videos
Foreign controlling ownership in Top Five leagues

Foreign controlling ownership in Top Five leagues

1h | Videos