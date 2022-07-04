At least 12, including schoolchildren, dead as bus falls into gorge in India

South Asia

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 01:53 pm

16 dead as bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh. Photo: JAMMU LINKS NEWS via Twitter
16 dead as bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh. Photo: JAMMU LINKS NEWS via Twitter

At least 12 passengers, including schoolchildren, were killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu this morning. Visuals showed the heavily damaged vehicle.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the bus, headed to Sainj, fell into the gorge near Jangla village around 8.30 am, reports the NDTV.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding that the injured were being rushed to a nearby hospital. 

At least 40 students were on the bus when the accident took place, the officials said.

Indian Prime Minister's office has tweeted that the families of those killed in the accident would receive a compensation of Rs2 lakh each.

"The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given ₹50,000 each," it said.

