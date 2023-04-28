India's forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

South Asia

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 06:14 pm

Related News

India's forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 06:14 pm
The logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019/ Reuters
The logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019/ Reuters

India's foreign exchange reserves eased from over-nine-month highs and stood at $584.25 billion for the week ended April 21, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

That is a decrease of $2.16 billion from the previous week. Reserves had gone up by a total of nearly $8 billion in the prior two weeks.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. Changes in forex reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

For the reported week, the rupee had ended 0.3% lower against the US dollar and snapped a four-week rising streak. The Indian currency traded in a narrow range of 81.8775 to 82.2425.

The rupee closed at 81.8250 on Friday in the week ending April 28, clocking 0.33% gains against the dollar over the period. 

World+Biz

Indian rupee / Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Forex reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

6h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

6h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

7h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

23h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

1d | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

9h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office