IMF stresses meeting forex reserves target to get third tranche of $4.7b loan

Economy

UNB
03 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:05 pm

Related News

IMF stresses meeting forex reserves target to get third tranche of $4.7b loan

As per the conditions of the loan from the IMF, it was set as a target to hold $19.26 billion in reserves in March 2024. But actual reserves are less than $16 billion

UNB
03 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:05 pm
IMF stresses meeting forex reserves target to get third tranche of $4.7b loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has emphasised meeting the target of the foreign exchange reserve set for March 2024 as a condition of $4.7 billion in loan support for Bangladesh.

The global lender upheld its stand during a meeting with Bangladesh Bank officials today (3 April). The IMF team is visiting Bangladesh to assess the financial outlook before releasing the third instalment of the $4.7 billion loan.

As per the conditions of the loan from the IMF, it was set as a target to hold $19.26 billion in reserves in March 2024. But actual reserves are less than $16 billion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There is difficulty and uncertainty about the third instalment of the IMF loan as the IMF has been somewhat strict in meeting the conditions," said an official of the central bank.

He told UNB that the Bangladesh Bank officials have given several points for causing the reserve shortage. He hoped the IMF would finally be convinced of Bangladesh's position in this regard.

The government signed a $4.7 billion loan deal with the IMF to solve the dollar crisis. A review mission of the IMF is visiting Bangladesh before the third instalment of the loan is disbursed.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI), told UNB that despite the IMF easing the net reserve requirements, it is difficult for Bangladesh to meet the March target.

He said the global lender may set a new standard of net reserves for Bangladesh or delay the disbursement of the third tranche of the $4.7 billion loan.

Top News

IMF / Forex reserve / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

9h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

16m | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

2h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

3h | Videos
Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

1h | Videos