Forex exchange reserves slightly up

Banking

BSS
14 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 08:35 pm

Related News

Forex exchange reserves slightly up

BSS
14 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 08:35 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose slightly over the past week.

As per the Bangladesh Bank (BB) available data, the reserves stood at $19.16 billion as of 13 December from $19.13 billion on 6 December.

The forex reserves will rise further once upcoming IMF and Asian Development Bank loans along with funds from other sources are available, said the central bank officials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh will receive $1.31 billion in December as loan from various sources, including $689 million in a second tranche of a $4.7 billion IMF loan, as per central bank officials.

 

Top News

Forex reserve / Bangladesh Bank / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

6h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

12h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

45m | TBS Stories
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1h | TBS Stories
Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

2h | TBS World
Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

3h | TBS Stories