Forex exchange reserves slightly up

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose slightly over the past week.

As per the Bangladesh Bank (BB) available data, the reserves stood at $19.16 billion as of 13 December from $19.13 billion on 6 December.

The forex reserves will rise further once upcoming IMF and Asian Development Bank loans along with funds from other sources are available, said the central bank officials.

Bangladesh will receive $1.31 billion in December as loan from various sources, including $689 million in a second tranche of a $4.7 billion IMF loan, as per central bank officials.