Reserves rise to $20.4 billion after receiving IMF, ADB loan

US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve increased to $20.4 billion as per the BPM-6 manual of the International Monetary Fund.

"Currently the country's reserves amount to $20.4 billion, which was $19.17 billion on Thursday," said Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque during a press briefing on Sunday (17 December).

He also said the gross reserves stood at $25.82 billion.

"On Friday, $689 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and $400 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) were added to the forex reserves," he added.

On Friday (15 December), the IMF eased conditions for the loan's third tranche due to a shortfall, originally set at $26.81 billion for December this year, with the target reduced to $17.78 billion.

The new condition for maintaining net reserve was set at its first review report under the $4.7 billion loan package.

The first tranche of the loan package was cleared on 30 January. Bangladesh received $447.8 million on 2 February. The entire amount will be released in seven instalments till 2026.

The fourth instalment of the loan will be available in December 2024, requiring net reserves to be raised to $20.20 billion by next June.