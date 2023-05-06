Indian Commando chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar gunned down in Lahore

Photo: Collected
Wanted terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town, Lahore in Pakistan this morning.

He was killed while walking near his house in Sunflower Society in Johar Town around 6 am along with his gunman by two unidentified men on a motorcycle. The gunman was injured in the shootout and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Involved in drug and weapon smuggling through drones into Indian Punjab, Paramjit was born in Panjwar village near Taran Taran. He joined the KCF after being radicalized by his cousin Labh Singh in 1986, prior to which he was working in a Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal.

Following the elimination of Labh Singh at the hands of Indian security forces, Panjwar took charge of KCF in the 1990s and crossed over to Pakistan. High on the list of most wanted terrorists sheltered by Pakistan, Panjwar kept the KCF alive by raising funds through cross-border weapons smuggling and heroin trafficking. Despite denials by the Pakistan government, Panjwar stayed in Lahore while his wife and children relocated to Germany.

 

