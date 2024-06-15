NDA govt formed by mistake, won't last: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

India's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was formed by mistake and it will fall soon, claimed Indian Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday.

He told PTI that people have elected a minority government.

"People have elected Modi's minority government, it may fall anytime," Kharge said.

This is not the first time that the INDIA bloc leader has raised the apprehension. After the Lok Sabha election results, Kharge had said that the INDIA bloc would take appropriate action after appropriate time.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Lok Sabha after winning 240 seats in the recently concluded elections. However, the party was woefully short of the majority mark. It relies on its allies -- N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan and Eknath Shinde -- to surpass the majority mark (272) in the Lok Sabha.

This is the first time in Narendra Modi's political career that he is heading a coalition government.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi accused Mallikarjun Kharge of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy.

"(Congress leader) Mallikarjun Kharge is creating an environment of anarchy and disbelief by giving offensive statements. I condemn it," he said.

The Congress won 99 Lok Sabha seats - a major moral victory for the party which had won just 52 seats in the 2019 general elections.

The Opposition's INDIA bloc also took a massive stride as it won 234 Lok Sabha seats.

The exit polls had predicted a landslide victory for the BJP and a drubbing for the Congress.

As the gap between the two alliances was narrow, the INDIA bloc reportedly sent overtures to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. However, both the leaders supported Narendra Modi's third government.

JD(U) and TDP saw increased representation in Narendra Modi's Cabinet. However, all plum portfolios were allocated to BJP leaders.