12 dead in traffic accident in north India

At least 12 persons died and a dozen others were injured when the bus they were aboard fell into a deep gorge in India's northern hilly state of Uttarakhand on Saturday, a local police officer told Xinhua over phone.

The officer said a couple of passengers went missing and it was feared that they might have been drowned in Alaknanda river which flows just next to the spot of the accident.

There were around 25 people aboard the bus when the accident took place.