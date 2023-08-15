India with Manipur, peace returning in state: Modi

15 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 09:25 am

India with Manipur, peace returning in state: Modi

Indian Independence Day 2023: Modi spoke of the cycle of violence and incidents of atrocities against women in Manipur, saying India is with the people of state.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On the occasion of the 77th Indian  Independence Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that central and state governments are making all efforts to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, the prime minister stressed that the path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace.

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur," the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," the prime minister said.

Modi also expressed his condolences to those affected by the "unimaginable crisis" due to natural calamity.

"This year, several states of the country have witnessed unimaginable crisis. I express my sympathy to all the affected families and assure them that state and central governments will work together to overcome this challenge," he said.

During his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech from Red Fort, Modi repeatedly used the term 'parivaarjan', or family members, to address the citizens. In his earlier speeches, PM Modi had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".

In keeping with the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014, Modi sported a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the 77th Indian Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort. He also wore a black V-neck jacket with the turban which was a mix of yellow, green and red colour with a long tail.

