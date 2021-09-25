Bangladeshi man sentenced to 5 years for illegally staying in India
An anti-terror court of India sentenced Abdulla Al Mamun, a Bangladeshi citizen, to five years for living in India's Deoband illegally.
The accused was also slapped with a fine of Rs. 22,000, reports The Shillong Times.
He is to be sent back to Bangladesh afterwards if he is not found a participant in any other case.
Abdullah, a native of Hussainpur in Mymensingh, was discovered in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband where he was living illegally with a fake voter ID, ID card, PAN card, Aadhar Card, and SIM card in his possession, stated the public prosecutor MK Singh.
An FIR was lodged with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) police station on 20 July 2017.
It was later revealed that he was associated with a group of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla.
During his trial, Abdulla confessed to his crime.