Bangladeshi man sentenced to 5 years for illegally staying in India

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 04:21 pm

A Bangladeshi national, Abdullah Al Mamun was discovered in Deoband where he was living illegally with a fake voter ID, ID card, PAN card, Aadhar Card, and SIM card in his possession

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

An anti-terror court of India sentenced Abdulla Al Mamun, a Bangladeshi citizen, to five years for living in India's Deoband illegally.

The accused was also slapped with a fine of Rs. 22,000, reports The Shillong Times. 

He is to be sent back to Bangladesh afterwards if he is not found a participant in any other case.

Abdullah, a native of Hussainpur in Mymensingh, was discovered in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband where he was living illegally with a fake voter ID, ID card, PAN card, Aadhar Card, and SIM card in his possession, stated the public prosecutor MK Singh. 

An FIR was lodged with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) police station on 20 July 2017.

It was later revealed that he was associated with a group of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla. 

During his trial, Abdulla confessed to his crime. 

