Bangladesh, Japan and India to hold connectivity meet in Tripura

Bangladesh, Japan, and India will hold a meeting in Tripura on 11-12 April to put in place connectivity initiatives to harness the commercial potential of the region.

Asian Confluence, a think tank based out of North East India, in collaboration with India's foreign ministry, is organising the event. It will be attended by deputy foreign ministers of Bangladesh and India along with the chief minister of Tripura and the Japanese envoy to India, reports the Economic Times.

Japan is investing in Northeast India and Bangladesh including the deep sea port at Matarbari that will connect the landlocked region with the Bay of Bengal.

Asian Confluence recently conducted a study that suggested both Northeast India and Bangladesh need to scale up their multi-modal connectivity, which would not only help the region to raise its competitiveness but also narrow the development gaps in the region.

The study suggested in parallel, both entities should work together to bring synergy in trade facilitation and build express corridors for the transshipment and transit of goods from the Northeast Region to the Chattogram Port.

Creation of industrial value chains to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders in India and Bangladesh and Japanese companies in the region, the study added.

It was also suggested to establish the Japan-Northeast India Chamber of Commerce to promote Japanese investment in NE India, and a Northeast India India-Bangladesh-Japan CEO Forum so that it can provide the required business leadership.