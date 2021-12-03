'Sorry Imran Khan': Tweet asks for salary, Pakistan says account hacked

03 December, 2021
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 02:36 pm

The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Embassy Serbia on Friday posted a public message on the social media platform asking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan how long does the government expect the government officials to remain silent when they have not been paid for the last three months. 

As the message created a stir on Twitter that Imran Khan is facing a 'rebellion' from his government officials, Dr Arslan Khalid, focal person to Imran Khan on digital media, tweeted that according to the information from the foreign office, the account was hacked.

After an hour and half, the tweets were deleted. 

The Twitter account of Pakistan Embassy Serbia is a verified handle and has 1,553 followers. The video and the message went viral within minutes of being posted as apart from raising the issue of salary non-payment, the post had a video taking a swipe at Imran Khan. 

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?" the tweet read. 

In another tweet, the writer wrote, "I am sorry Imran Khan, am not left with another option."

The tweet comes with a music video mocking Imran Khan's dialogue 'Aapne ghabrana nahi'. "If soap becomes costlier, don't use. If wheat becomes dearer, please don't eat," the lyrics of the song said with Imran Khan's 'Aapne ghabrana nahi' video inserted in between.

The foreign ministry is looking into the matter, Dr Khalid tweeted.

According to Pakistan media Dawn, apart from Arslan Khalid's tweet, the foreign office has not issued any statement regarding the incident. The video was not taken down as well.

Earlier this week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed inflation edged up to 11.5pc from 9.2pc, the highest increase noted in the past 20 months influenced by a record hike in fuel prices in October, Dawn reported.
 

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

