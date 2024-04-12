Pakistan may face another 'Dhaka tragedy': Imran Khan

The current developments in Pakistan could result in another event like the "1971 Dhaka tragedy", Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said recently referring to the 1971 Liberation War.

The present situation in the South Asian country could result in economic collapse, Imran warned on Tuesday (9 April) reminding the powers that be that countries and institutions could not survive without a stable economy, reports Dawn.

Sharing Mr Khan's message during a presser at the Pakistan National Press Club after the party's legal team met him in Adiala Jail, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said Salman Akram Raja, Intazar Panjutha, Shoaib Shaheen and Naeem Panjutha were among those who met the incarcerated ex-PM.

According to Dawn, Barrister Raja told the media Khan looked determined, though worried for the country and its people. "When you don't give rights to the people, you cannot say the economy will grow. In 1970, army chief Yahya Khan wanted a hung parliament, but when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's party got a clear majority army held a fraud by-election in which 80 seats of Awami League were snatched as Yahya Khan wanted to become president," he said, while narrating the PTI founder's message.

"I want to remind Hamoodur Rahman Commission report that we are again going to repeat the same blunders which we made in the past. In 1970 there was London Plan and today again a government has been imposed through London Plan," Barrister Raja quoted Mr Khan as saying.

However, he said, time and again he hinted that he was ready to talk to the military establishment, claiming that it would be in the best interest of the country.