Pakistan may face another 'Dhaka tragedy': Imran Khan

South Asia

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 09:03 pm

Related News

Pakistan may face another 'Dhaka tragedy': Imran Khan

The present situation in the South Asian country could result in economic collapse, Imran warned on Tuesday (9 April) reminding the powers that be that countries and institutions could not survive without a stable economy, reports Dawn.

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 09:03 pm
Photo: EPA
Photo: EPA

The current developments in Pakistan could result in another event like the "1971 Dhaka tragedy", Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said recently referring to the 1971 Liberation War.

The present situation in the South Asian country could result in economic collapse, Imran warned on Tuesday (9 April) reminding the powers that be that countries and institutions could not survive without a stable economy, reports Dawn.

Sharing Mr Khan's message during a presser at the Pakistan National Press Club after the party's legal team met him in Adiala Jail, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said Salman Akram Raja, Intazar Panjutha, Shoaib Shaheen and Naeem Panjutha were among those who met the incarcerated ex-PM.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Dawn, Barrister Raja told the media Khan looked determined, though worried for the country and its people. "When you don't give rights to the people, you cannot say the economy will grow. In 1970, army chief Yahya Khan wanted a hung parliament, but when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's party got a clear majority army held a fraud by-election in which 80 seats of Awami League were snatched as Yahya Khan wanted to become president," he said, while narrating the PTI founder's message.

"I want to remind Hamoodur Rahman Commission report that we are again going to repeat the same blunders which we made in the past. In 1970 there was London Plan and today again a government has been imposed through London Plan," Barrister Raja quoted Mr Khan as saying.

However, he said, time and again he hinted that he was ready to talk to the military establishment, claiming that it would be in the best interest of the country.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / 1971 Liberation War / tragedy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

5h | Features
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

6h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

35m | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

2h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

1h | Videos
The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

1d | Videos