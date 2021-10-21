S Korea prepares to launch first domestically produced space rocket

World+Biz

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:45 am

Related News

S Korea prepares to launch first domestically produced space rocket

Overseen by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), the 200-ton rocket was moved to its launch pad on Wednesday and raised into position

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:45 am
A couple watch a television report broadcasting the launch of South Korea&#039;s space rocket Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1 (KSLV-1) or Naro at Naro Space Centre in Goheung, about 485 km (301 miles) south of Seoul, at a train station in Seoul January 30, 2013. Photo :Reuters
A couple watch a television report broadcasting the launch of South Korea's space rocket Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1 (KSLV-1) or Naro at Naro Space Centre in Goheung, about 485 km (301 miles) south of Seoul, at a train station in Seoul January 30, 2013. Photo :Reuters

South Korea is scheduled to conduct its first test launch into space of a domestically built rocket on Thursday in a major step toward jumpstarting the country's space programme.

The three-stage KSLV-II NURI rocket emblazoned with South Korea's flag stood on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center ahead of its scheduled 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) blast-off carrying a dummy satellite.

The NURI, or "world", rocket is designed to put 1.5-ton payloads into orbit 600km to 800km (373 miles-497 miles) above the Earth. South Korea's future plans call for launching surveillance, navigation, and communications satellites, and even lunar probes.

Overseen by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), the 200-ton rocket was moved to its launch pad on Wednesday and raised into position.

"All preparations like umbilical connection and confidential inspection have been done," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

Space launches have long been a sensitive issue on the Korean peninsula, where North Korea faces sanctions over its nuclear-armed ballistic missile programme.

South Korea's plans call for launching a range of military satellites in the future, but officials deny that the NURI has any use as a weapon itself.

The country's last such rocket, launched in 2013 after multiple delays and several failed tests, was jointly developed with Russia.

Having its own launch vehicle will give South Korea the flexibility to determine payload types and launch schedules, as well as protect "confidential" payloads such as spy satellites, officials told Reuters.

Top News

space rocket / South Kore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams