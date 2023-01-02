Rescuers in Vietnam try to save boy trapped in concrete pile

World+Biz

Reuters
02 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 07:17 pm

Related News

Rescuers in Vietnam try to save boy trapped in concrete pile

Reuters
02 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 07:17 pm
The rescue at the bridge construction site has been going on for two days. Photo: Collected
The rescue at the bridge construction site has been going on for two days. Photo: Collected

Rescuers in Vietnam were desperately trying to free a 10-year boy on Monday two days after he fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve.

Ly Hao Nam was heard crying for help shortly after he fell into the pile on Saturday morning, but rescuers received no response from him on Monday as they lowered a camera down to try to locate his position in the 35-metre long support pillar.

The calamity occurred at a bridge construction site in the Mekong delta province where the boy had been searching with friends for scrap iron.

"I cannot understand how he fell into the hollow concrete pile, which has a diameter of a (25 cm) span only, and was driven 35 metres in to the ground," Le Hoang Bao, director of Dong Thap province's Department of Transport, told Tuoi Tre News, a local newspaper.

Efforts to lift the pile with cranes and excavators had so far failed and rescuers were unable to determine the boy's position, media reported.

Rescuers have pumped oxygen into the pile and have softened the soil around it but the pile has tilted slightly, complicating extraction efforts.

 

Top News

Vietnam / Concrete / Trapped

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

7h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

8h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

42m | TBS World
Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

3h | TBS Insight
Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

3h | TBS Face to Face
“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037