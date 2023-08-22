New Zealand probing exploitation of workers from Bangladesh, India

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 10:04 am

New Zealand probing exploitation of workers from Bangladesh, India

Although the Bangladeshi and Indian nationals paid significant sums of money, ranging from $15,000 to $40,000 to various agents for their visas and related jobs, most of  these workers were not provided with any paid employment

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 10:04 am
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

A probe into the alleged case of exploitation of 115 Bangladeshi and Indian nationals has been launched by the New Zealand government. The individuals, who were let into in the country with Accredited Employer Work Visa, had arrived with the promise of employment that did not materialise.

According to a press release by the New Zealand immigration, the accommodation were unhygienic, unsanitary and inappropriate. The ministry of business, innovation and employment  has commenced an "in-depth and comprehensive investigation" into the case, it said last week, reports Times of India. 

"Our investigators have spoken with 115 Indian and Bangladeshi nationals who arrived in New Zealand on Accredited Employment Work Visas (AEWV) with the promise of employment when they arrived. Individuals have indicated they paid a substantial amount for the visa and a job, yet most are still waiting for any paid work," the immigration authority said.

Although the Bangladeshi and Indian nationals paid significant sums of money, ranging from $15,000 to $40,000 to various agents for their visas and related jobs, most of  these workers were not provided with any paid employment.

Some individuals have been in New Zealand for several months and some have more recently arrived, says Times of India. 

On Friday, the Indian high commission in a tweeted, "As soon as we were informed regarding Indian workers in distress in Auckland, we reached out to support them. Food & Consular services provided to the workers. We are in touch with all concerned."
 

 

 

