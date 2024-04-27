Discussion on Prof Mahbub Ullah's autobiography held

A discussion on "Amar Jibon, Amar Sangram," an autobiographical work by Professor Mahbub Ullah, took place at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Saturday.

At the event, Prof Mahbub said the book serves as a representation of a specific period of an era.

"When examining politics and society, I rely on the insights of Karl Marx

"Karl Marx is vital for those who support capitalism. Marx is still very relevant in the crisis of capitalism," he added.

Publisher of the book Afzalul Bashar, Poet Sohrab Hasan, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed, BRAC University Professor Shirin Haque, English daily New Age editor Nurul Kabir, former faculty of Jahangirnagar University Prof Dilara Choudhury, among others, addressed the event.

In his speech, New Age editor Nurul Kabir said the book explored Prof Mahbub's college life, his participation in student politics before the liberation of Bangladesh, and the historical context from the post-independence period to the present day.