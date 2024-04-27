Mindray plans to open branch in Bangladesh

Mindray, a leading global medical technology and solutions supplier based in Shenzhen, China, plans to set up a branch in Bangladesh.

Gary Guo, the company's IVD sales and marketing manager for South Asia, shared the information while talking with a delegation of visiting journalists from Bangladesh at the Mindray headquarters in Shenzhen.

The meeting was arranged by the Chinese Embassy's Dhaka office.

He said they have future plans to expand operation in Dhaka as the country is growing fast.

At present, the company has selling agents in Dhaka, and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has already purchased equipment from Mindray. The company is also in talks with Ibn Sina Hospital.

Founded in 1991, Mindray has branch offices in 30 provinces and autonomous regions in China, as well as more than 50 overseas subsidiaries, according to a presentation made to the delegation at its headquarters.

The company's annual revenue was $4.39 billion in 2022.

The company focuses on innovation with heavy investment in research and innovation. It has 12 research and innovation centres, employing 24% of its total workforce.

The company's annual device production capacity is 800,000 units.

It is known for manufacturing patient monitoring and life support equipment, in-vitro diagnostics, medical imaging systems, orthopedics, and veterinary solutions.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

