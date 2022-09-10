Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger

World+Biz

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 10:13 am

Related News

Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 10:13 am
Twitter logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration taken September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Twitter logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration taken September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Elon Musk contended that Twitter Inc's decision to pay millions of dollars to a whistleblower it had fired gives the world's richest person another justification for terminating his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company.

In a Friday letter to Twitter, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments.

The payment, which included $7 million for Zatko, "cannot be cured," and Musk is therefore "not required" to complete the merger, the letter said. A copy was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It has said it was committed to completing the merger, which calls for Musk to pay $54.20 per share for the San Francisco-based company. Twitter shares closed Friday at $42.19.

Zatko, known as Mudge, had been Twitter's top security executive before being fired in January.

He later told regulators that Twitter misled them and the public about its security practices and how it fights hackers and spam.

Lawyers for Musk said the severance payment was made under a June 28 separation agreement between Twitter and Zatko.

Musk, who also runs the electric car company Tesla Inc, declared the merger void 10 days later, accusing Twitter of misrepresenting the prevalence of spam or bot accounts on its platform.

Twitter rejected Musk's claims and sued him to hold him to the merger, claiming he had gotten cold feet as geopolitical concerns and rising inflation rattled markets.

Musk later countersued Twitter, and on Friday amended his case to incorporate Zatko's claims, court records show.

A trial in Delaware Chancery Court is scheduled to begin on October 17. 

Top News

Elon Musk / Twitter / Whistleblower

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akbar Ali Khan. Illustration: TBS

Remembering the life and times of Akbar Ali Khan: A public intellectual par excellence

2h | Panorama
Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

19h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

21h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

12h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

15h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

19h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’