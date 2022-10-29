Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

World+Biz

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 10:50 am
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Friday that he did not have a hand in reinstating rapper Kanye West's account, which was suspended by the micro-blogging site earlier this month for posting anti-Semitic remarks.

The billionaire said Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, now known as Ye, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover late on Thursday. "They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a tweet.

Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

On 8 Oct, Musk tweeted "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" when Ye posted on the platform for the first time in two years after his Instagram account was restricted for anti-Semitic posts. Twitter later locked his account and removed one of his posts.

Musk took ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency on Thursday, firing top executives but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Musk, however, said on Friday that Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," he added.

Earlier in October, Ye agreed in principle to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among US conservatives.

Splash

Elon Musk / Kanye West / Tiwtter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

2h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

3h | Panorama
The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

1d | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

14h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

14h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

16h | Videos
Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question