Kanye West sued for discrimination against black employees in new lawsuit

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:29 pm

Related News

Kanye West sued for discrimination against black employees in new lawsuit

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:29 pm
Kanye West. Photo: Hindustan Times
Kanye West. Photo: Hindustan Times

Accusations targetting Kanye West's alleged discrimination against black employees are doing rounds again as another former employee rose to the stand on Friday in a new lawsuit in Los Angeles.

Benjamin Deshon Provo, previously employed as a security guard at the embattled rapper's private school, Donda Academy, in August 2021, has accused Ye of "frequently screaming" and firing him for his POC identity. In the complaint obtained by Page Six, West's former employee claims to have been subjected to "severe emotional distress" until he was fired for wearing his hair in dreads.

The lawsuit alleges, "Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favourable treatment than their white counterparts."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Provo's suit underscores that Kanye "specifically" "frequently screamed at and berated black employees." On the contrary, he "never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff."

Additionally, the allegations against West highlight him allegedly ridiculing Provo for his dreadlocks, which he later refused to cut.

Provo's complaint piles on to Kanye's ongoing legal battle as earlier this month, he was treated to another Donda Academy employee's allegations of "severe discrimination, harassment."

The April 26 complaint by Provo notes that he first began working for the rapper in August 2021 before dedicating six months to Donda Academy. Once the school switched locations, Provo was "assigned additional job duties due to lack of staffing." In addition to offering security services to Ye's Sunday Services, he also worked at the Yeezy warehouse.

The plaintiff's legal complaint states that Ye and his management team pushed Provo to "choose between … critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability," alluding to his preference for keeping his hair in dreads as part of his exercise of the Muslim faith. The ex-guard was ultimately allegedly wrongfully terminated for declining the order to cut his dreadlocks.

Provo's suit even goes as far as claiming that Ye had him dispose of books related to prominent figures in the Black community, like Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and more. The ex-Donda staffer asserted that Kanye "regularly expressed negative beliefs" in association with such black leaders.

These alleged accusations of racism fall in sync with former Donda Academy teacher Cecilia Hailey's April 2023 lawsuit against Ye. Then, too, the Vultures rapper was accused of banning black history books. Hailey's 2023 suit also foregrounds the basis of wrongful termination at the hands of Ye. The Power rapper is expected to appear at an April 2025 trial date for the same.

Kanye West / Kanye allegations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

3h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

4h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

21h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Helicopter is the only vehicle to enter the village

Helicopter is the only vehicle to enter the village

Now | Videos
US banned ship anchored in Chinese port

US banned ship anchored in Chinese port

1h | Videos
Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

1d | Videos
A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

14h | Videos