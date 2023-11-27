Luxon sworn in as new prime minister of New Zealand

World+Biz

Reuters
27 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 04:57 pm

Related News

Luxon sworn in as new prime minister of New Zealand

“We’ve got the team, we’ve got the ideas, we’ve got a clear policy program for the next three years”

Reuters
27 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 04:57 pm
Christopher Luxon, Leader of the National Party speaks to supporters at his election party after winning the general election to become New Zealand’s next prime minister in Auckland, New Zealand, October 14, 2023. REUTERS
Christopher Luxon, Leader of the National Party speaks to supporters at his election party after winning the general election to become New Zealand’s next prime minister in Auckland, New Zealand, October 14, 2023. REUTERS

New Zealand's new right-of-centre government was sworn in on Monday, with parliament expected to sit next week and begin working on new policies including a new central bank mandate and lifting a ban on oil and gas exploration.

New Zealand Governor General Cindy Kiro, who represents British monarch King Charles III as head of state, swore National Party leader Christopher Luxon in as New Zealand's 42nd prime minister along with ministers of his cabinet at Government House in Wellington.

Centre-right National signed coalition agreements with libertarian ACT New Zealand and populist New Zealand First on Friday allowing the three parties to form a government, bringing an end to six years of left-wing governments in New Zealand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Former airline executive Luxon told TVNZ's 1News he was excited about taking on the role of prime minister.

"We've got the team, we've got the ideas, we've got a clear policy program for the next three years," he said.

The incoming government's coalition agreements, released Friday, outlined a number of policy plans including a single mandate for the country's central bank, a plan to roll back the use of Maori language and an end to a ban on oil and gas exploration.

The New Zealand Green Party on Monday launched a petition to keep the ban on oil and gas exploration.

"We ask everyone to stand with us to tell this government that the oil and gas ban has to stay," Green Party co-leader James Shaw said in a statement.

The Green Party has said they will re-introduce a ban on new sources of fossil fuels when they return to government.

New Zeland / Prime Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

4h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

4h | TBS World
Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

4h | TBS World
Oscar, who had a glimpse of death

Oscar, who had a glimpse of death

5h | TBS Stories
Why do millionaires move to other countries?

Why do millionaires move to other countries?

5h | TBS Economy