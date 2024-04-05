President, PM greet Muslim Ummah on the occasion of holy Shab-e-Qadr

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (5 April) greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr to be observed at night tomorrow (6 April).

In separate messages, they prayed for continuous peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the whole world and the Muslim Ummah.

Muslims across the country are set to observe the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr tomorrow night when the first verses of the holy Quran are revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Nightlong special prayers will be held at homes and mosques across the country throughout the holy night.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in his message, said Lailatul Qadr is a holy night for the entire mankind, which is better than thousands of nights.

"The importance and significance of Lailatul Qadr is huge as Almighty Allah revealed the holy Quran on this night. This night brings us the opportunity to gain the 'Neki' of more than thousands of months of worship in our temporary life," he said.

The president said thousands of people across the world have been passing days amid miseries due to the coronavirus pandemic, conflicts and wars and urged all to pray to Allah for forgiveness, blessings, prosperity and welfare on this glorious night.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on this night of the month of fasting, The Almighty Allah sent down the holy Qur'an to the world as a guide for mankind.

She said Almighty Allah has given a unique status to the night, while infinite mercy and blessings of Allah pour in mankind on the night.

"Through worship on this holy night, we can gain nearness to Almighty Allah. We can achieve his infinite mercy, salvation, blessing and forgiveness," the premier added.

"On the occasion of the holy Lailatul Qadr, we pray to Almighty Allah to give us the grace to devote ourselves to the work of human welfare and nation-building by avoiding all kinds of injustice, conflict, violence and superstition," she said.

"On this holy day, I pray to Almighty Allah Rabbul Alamin for the future progress, peace, prosperity and welfare of the beloved motherland Bangladesh and the entire Muslim Ummah. May Allah help us. Ameen," Sheikh Hasina added.