Chief of Air Staff of India calls on PM 

The prime minister with Chief of the Air Staff of India Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said as neighbouring countries cooperation between Bangladesh and India is necessary.

The prime minister made the remarks while Chief of the Air Staff of India Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office.

Prime Minister's Speechwriter Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

Mentioning that poverty is the main enemy in this region, Sheikh Hasina said maximum resources have been spent to alleviate poverty.

During the meeting, she also told him that Bangladesh has established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) where new manpower is being created.

The Indian Air Chief has assured the prime minister to extend all types of cooperation to build Smart Armed Forces in the Smart Bangladesh.

Talking about the "Forces Goal-2030" of Bangladesh, Vivek Ram said they have taken initiative to conduct joint exercises alongside extending cooperation on training to Bangladesh Air Force personnel.

He also said they are ready to extend all types of cooperation for the betterment of the Bangladesh Air Force.

PM's Advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.