PM meets SB officials involved in publishing Secret Documents on Bangabandhu

09 March, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 05:08 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (9 March) met the Special Branch (SB) officials who were involved in publishing "The Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman" at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

"The Prime Minister met them to recognise their tireless efforts and merits in this publication," said PM's Assistant Press Secretary A.B.M Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker.

Some 22 SB men were involved in this work while 20 of them were present, he added.

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mahbub Hossain led the team where the coordinator and curator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum Md Nazrul Islam Khan was present.

The Secret Documents is a collection of the Intelligence Branch Reports on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh during the Pakistani period.

The process to publish these books started more than 10 years ago and it ended in 2024.

Hakkani Publishers published all the volumes of this publication.

