India mandates licensing for laptop, tablet imports in blow to Apple, Dell

World+Biz

Reuters
03 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 04:00 pm

Related News

India mandates licensing for laptop, tablet imports in blow to Apple, Dell

Reuters
03 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 04:00 pm
India mandates licensing for laptop, tablet imports in blow to Apple, Dell

India on Thursday said it will impose a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, a move that could hit hard the likes of Apple, Dell and Samsung and force them to boost local manufacturing.

Current regulations in India allow companies to import laptops freely, but the new rule mandates a special licence for these products similar to restrictions India imposed in 2020 for inbound TV shipments.

Industry executives said a licensing regime would mean prolonged wait times for each new model they launch, and would come just ahead of a festive season in India when sales typically surge.

The government notification gave no reason for the move, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been promoting local manufacturing and discouraging imports under his "Make in India" plan.

India's electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, stood at $19.7 billion in the April to June period, up 6.25% year-on-year.

Laptops, tablets and personal computers account for about 1.5% of India's total annual imports, with nearly half of those from China, according to government data.

Many of Apple's iPads and Dell's laptops are imported into the country, rather than being manufactured locally.

The intent seems to be "substitution of certain goods that are imported heavily", said Emkay Global economist Madhavi Arora.

Apple AAPL.O, Dell DELL.N and Samsung 005930.KS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. They, along with Acer, LG Electronics 066570.KS, Lenovo 0992.HK and HP Inc HPQ.N, are some of the key sellers of laptops in the Indian market.

The move is expected to benefit contract manufacturers like Dixon Technologies DIXO.NS, whose shares rose more than 7% on the news.

"The move's spirit is to push manufacturing to India. It's not a nudge, it's a push," said Ali Akhtar Jafri, former director general at electronics industry body MAIT.

India's government has extended a deadline for companies to apply for a $2 billion incentive scheme to attract big-ticket investments in IT hardware manufacturing, which covers products like laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers.

The scheme is key to India's ambitions to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain, with the country targeting annual production worth $300 billion by 2026.

The country has imposed high tariffs in the past on products like mobile phones to catalyze domestic output.

India / Apple / Dell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

16h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low