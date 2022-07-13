A helicopter fighting fire on Greek island of Samos crashes in the sea
Three people were missing on Wednesday, after a helicopter fighting a forest fire on the Greek island Samos crashed in the sea, fire brigade officials said.
"Α rescue operation is under way," a fire brigade official told Reuters adding that four people were on board.
A coast quard official said one person has been rescued.
The helicopter had been leased by the government to fight forest fires, a Defence Ministry official told Reuters without providing any further details.