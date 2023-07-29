Chopper crash pauses Australia-US military exercise, four missing

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
29 July, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 10:20 am

Related News

Chopper crash pauses Australia-US military exercise, four missing

BSS/AFP
29 July, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 10:20 am
Representative Photo.
Representative Photo.

Four Australian military aircrew are missing after their helicopter ditched in waters off the country's northeast coast while on a major military exercise, Defence Minister Richard Marles said Saturday.

The MRH-90 Taipan went down late Friday night in sub-tropical waters off Hamilton Island, Queensland, while taking part in the 30,000-strong Talisman Sabre drills.

"As we speak to you now, the four aircrew are yet to be found" Marles said after a nearly 12 hour overnight search, which is set to continue Saturday.

"The families of the four aircrew have been notified of this incident and our hopes and thoughts are very much with the aircrew and their families," he added.

"We desperately hope for better news during the course of this day."

Defence officials announced a pause in the Talisman Sabre exercise, which also includes soldiers from Japan, France, Germany, and South Korea.

The exercise had been entering its second week and was testing large-scale logistics, land combat, amphibious landings and air operations.

Australia is currently embarking on a major overhaul of its armed forces, pivoting towards long-range strike capabilities in an effort to keep would-be foes such as China at arm's length.

australia / helicopter crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

15h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

16h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

11h | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

12h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

14h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues