UK inflation soars to 9-year high on rebound from restaurant discount scheme

Global Economy

Reuters
15 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 01:17 pm

Related News

UK inflation soars to 9-year high on rebound from restaurant discount scheme

Restaurant prices represented more than half of the 1.2 percentage point rise in headline inflation last month

Reuters
15 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 01:17 pm
People shop at Leicester Market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Leicester, Britain, May 27, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People shop at Leicester Market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Leicester, Britain, May 27, 2021. Photo :Reuters

British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month after the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, largely due to a one-off boost reflecting the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme that pushed down restaurant meal prices last year.

Consumer prices rose by 3.2% in annual terms last month after a 2.0% rise in July, the highest rate since March 2012, the Office for National Statistics said.

The 1.2 percentage point rise in the annual rate of inflation in the space of a month marked the sharpest such increase since detailed records started in 1997.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 2.9% for August.

"Much of this (increase) is likely to be temporary as last year restaurant and café prices fell substantially due to the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme, while this year prices rose," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.

Initial market reaction to the data was limited.

In August 2020 the government offered diners up a 50% discount of up to 10 pounds ($13.82) per head on meals between Mondays and Wednesdays to kick-start the economy and encourage people to spend money again after the pandemic lockdown.

Restaurant prices represented more than half of the 1.2 percentage point rise in headline inflation last month.

Still, the sharper-than-expected rise in inflation will be noticed by Bank of England policymakers who are weighing up whether to call an early end to the stimulus plan launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

"Higher inflation will inevitably raise questions for the Bank of England on the timing of tightening monetary policy and interest rate hikes to contain inflationary risks further down the line," said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

"However, any tightening now risks scuppering the recovery before it has a chance to take hold, so a delay until the middle of next year is likely." ($1 = 0.7235 pounds) 

Top News / World+Biz

UK / inflation / restaurant

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

Now | Videos
Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Now | Videos
Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers