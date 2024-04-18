US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone programme

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

The United States and the United Kingdom announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone programme on Thursday in response to its weekend attack against Israel.

Washington is targeting "16 individuals and two entities enabling Iran's UAV production, including engine types that power Iran's Shahed variant UAVs, which were used in the April 13 attack," the Treasury Department said in a statement, referring to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program.

The United Kingdom is also imposing sanctions "targeting several Iranian military organisations, individuals and entities involved in Iran's UAV and ballistic missile industries," the Treasury Department said.

Tehran launched its first-ever direct military attack on Israel late Saturday in retaliation for an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus -- widely blamed on Israel -- that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two generals.

The large-scale attack involved more than 300 drones and missiles, most of which were shot down by Israel and its allies including the US and the UK, causing little damage.

In response to the attacks, Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel reserves the right to protect itself.

"Today, in coordination with the United Kingdom and in consultation with partners and allies, we are taking swift and decisive action to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"We're using Treasury's economic tools to degrade and disrupt key aspects of Iran's malign activity, including its UAV program and the revenue the regime generates to support its terrorism," she continued.

"We will continue to deploy our sanctions authority to counter Iran with further actions in the days and weeks ahead," she added.

Alongside its sanctions against Iran's UAV program, the US is also sanctioning five companies providing parts for Iran's steel industry.

"Iran's metals sector generates the equivalent of several billion dollars in revenue annually, with the majority coming from steel exports," the Treasury Department said, adding it had also sanctioned an automaker involved in providing "material support" to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.