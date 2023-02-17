India setting up $4b fund to backstop corporate debt market

Reuters
17 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 08:47 pm

India setting up $4b fund to backstop corporate debt market

Reuters
17 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 08:47 pm
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

India is setting up a fund worth 330 billion rupees ($4 billion) to provide liquidity to its corporate debt market during bouts of stress, to help stem panic selling and ease redemption pressures, an SBI Mutual Fund executive told Reuters.

Asset managers would contribute 10% of the fund, deputy managing director DP Singh said.

According to a regulatory official, the government will provide a credit line to ensure funds have liquidity equivalent to 300 billion rupees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to speak to the media.

SBI Mutual Fund, a unit of India's largest state-owned lender, State Bank of India, has been tasked with administrating the backstop fund, which was first proposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2020 after high-profile defaults rocked the domestic debt market.

"We have seen in the past that whenever there is a credit event, there is a run on the funds for redemption which in turn creates pressure on liquidity," said Singh in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

"This fund is being created to avoid such a situation in the future and meet the redemption pressure in any such event."

During times of stress, the backstop fund could step into the market to buy relatively illiquid investment grade bonds.

The need for a buyer and seller of last resort for corporate bonds was highlighted by Franklin Templeton India's move to stop redemptions from six debt funds in April 2020 as investors withdrew money and the fund house was unable to sell debt investments in the market.

"This backstop facility fund comes out of Indian market peculiarity that the bonds are investment grade and still illiquid," said Anubhav Shrivastava, partner, Infinity Alternatives, an alternate investment fund (AIF).

"The market for secondary corporate bonds is thin which is why we need the buyer and seller of last resort, the backstop fund will do this."

The fund will be operational within three months, the regulatory official said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced last year that the government had taken up SEBI's proposal for the fund, without giving details.

The fund is small relative to 39 trillion rupees ($471 billion) Indian corporate bond market, but its size could be increased later, the source said.

($1 = 82.7420 Indian rupees)

India / corporate debt / State Bank of India (SBI)

