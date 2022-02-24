Flights from southern Russian cities cancelled

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

Flights from southern Russian cities cancelled

Flights from 11 airports in southern Russia and one airport in Moscow- annexed Crimea were cancelled, Russia's main aviation authority Rosaviatsia said in a statement

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Flights from cities in southern Russia near Ukraine were cancelled Thursday after President Vladimir Putin announced his army had begun a military operation in the country.

Flights from 11 airports in southern Russia and one airport in Moscow- annexed Crimea were cancelled, Russia's main aviation authority Rosaviatsia said in a statement.

These include large cities such as Sochi, Krasnodar and Anapa. It said the restrictions will be in place until March 2.

"The aviation authorities of Russia strongly recommend that passengers on the next flights and those who meet them do not go to the airport," the statement read.

Russi-Ukraine / Flight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

28m | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

13m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get into MIT?

1h | Pursuit
Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

18h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

18h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused