6 flights fail to land at Dhaka airport amid fog, diverted to Sylhet, Chattogram

Dense fog has caused six international flights to be diverted to Sylhet and Chattogram airports after failing to land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport between 12:00am and 8:30am today.

The diverted flights started returning to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from 9:00am after the weather returned to normal, confirmed Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast states that there may be moderate to thick fog over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon Wednesday at places over the country.

Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted due to thick fog, it added.

Night temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and it may rise slightly over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. Day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Due to thick fog, cold day conditions may prevail at places over the country, states the forecast.