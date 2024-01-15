Fire on Boeing jet as bird flies into engine

Local broadcasters reported that passengers could smell something burning, leading the crew to abort their first landing attempt and go around for another try.

The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, US February 5, 2018. Photo :Reuters
The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, US February 5, 2018. Photo :Reuters

A fire broke out in a Boeing jet in Japan, with 122 passengers aboard, after a bird flew into its engine on Wednesday (10 January) evening, according to the Japanese news site.

The T'way Air flight 216, which had departed from Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, was approaching Incheon International Airport in South Korea around 9:30pm (local time) when flames erupted from the engine, alarming the crew and passengers.

A passenger onboard captured footage of flames sputtering and exploding from the engine, as the pilot successfully executed an emergency landing. The flames, erupting from the engine, nearly reached the tail of the Boeing 737-800, while the crew struggled to maintain control, reports The Times of India.

Another footage from the ground showed the smoking airliner descending rapidly through the sky towards the airport.

Local broadcasters reported that passengers could smell something burning, leading the crew to abort their first landing attempt and go around for another try.

As reported by the Japanese news website TBS News Dig, one passenger said, "My hands were shaking and my family couldn't even speak a single word, so I was really sed." "I doubt I'll ever be able to fly again," the passenger added.

boeing / fire / Flight

