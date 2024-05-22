Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai

World+Biz

Reuters
22 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:40 pm

Related News

Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai

The Boeing 777 aircraft, flying from Dubai to Mumbai, hit the flock around 300 metres (1,000 ft) from the ground, leaving 39 of the birds dead, the Times of India newspaper reported.

Reuters
22 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Representational image: Courtesy
Representational image: Courtesy

An Emirates flight landed safely in Mumbai late on Monday night after colliding with a flock of flamingos shortly before touchdown, damaging the plane and leaving several birds dead, the airline said on Wednesday (22 May).

The Boeing 777 aircraft, flying from Dubai to Mumbai, hit the flock around 300 metres (1,000 ft) from the ground, leaving 39 of the birds dead, the Times of India newspaper reported.

"Emirates can confirm that EK508 from Dubai to Mumbai on 20 May was involved in a bird strike incident upon landing," an Emirates spokesperson told Reuters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury, however sadly a number of flamingos were lost and Emirates is cooperating with the authorities on the matter," the spokesperson said.

Images in local media showed officials carrying bloodied flamingos, which migrate to the city every winter from the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

The Emirates aircraft was damaged in the incident and the return flight, scheduled to depart for Dubai on 20 May, was cancelled, the spokesperson said.

Emirates / aviation / Flight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

7h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

6h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

25m | Videos
NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

50m | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

1h | Videos
Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

2h | Videos