CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 gets MGH Group as presenting sponsor

Singapore Headquartered MGH Group, a diversified conglomerate with core investments in pharmaceuticals and FMCG contract logistics, supply chain solutions, ocean carriers, and airlines GSA representations, among others, today (3 June) announced that it will participate at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 as the presenting sponsor.

This flagship aviation event is set to take place on 5-7 June in New Delhi, India, offering a unique platform for the international and Indian aviation community to connect, exchange ideas, and gain insights from industry leaders and experts, reads a press statement.

MGH Group has established a formidable go-to market presence and a strong foothold in passenger, and cargo segments boosting route profitability for airlines through its extensive global network and innovative solutions, according to the press statement.

The CAPA India Aviation Summit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase MGH's achievements and future ambitions in the aviation sector, it also said.

Anis Ahmed, Global CEO of MGH Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming summit.

"We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, and this underscores our commitment to advancing the aviation industry through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

"This is a perfect platform to showcase our extensive network of relationships with freight forwarders, cargo aggregators, direct perishable exporters, ground handlers, and regulatory bodies across the USA, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia positions us uniquely to support and enhance global aviation logistics," he said.

The CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the future of aviation in India and beyond.

MGH Group's participation in the CAPA India Aviation Summit reaffirms its dedication to fostering innovation and excellence in the aviation industry.