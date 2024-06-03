CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 gets MGH Group as presenting sponsor

Aviation

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 08:44 pm

Related News

CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 gets MGH Group as presenting sponsor

The CAPA India Aviation Summit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase MGH's achievements and future ambitions in the aviation sector

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 08:44 pm
Logo of MGH Group. Photo: Courtesy
Logo of MGH Group. Photo: Courtesy

Singapore Headquartered MGH Group, a diversified conglomerate with core investments in pharmaceuticals and FMCG contract logistics, supply chain solutions, ocean carriers, and airlines GSA representations, among others, today (3 June) announced that it will participate at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 as the presenting sponsor.

This flagship aviation event is set to take place on 5-7 June in New Delhi, India, offering a unique platform for the international and Indian aviation community to connect, exchange ideas, and gain insights from industry leaders and experts, reads a press statement.

MGH Group has established a formidable go-to market presence and a strong foothold in passenger, and cargo segments boosting route profitability for airlines through its extensive global network and innovative solutions, according to the press statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The CAPA India Aviation Summit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase MGH's achievements and future ambitions in the aviation sector, it also said.

Anis Ahmed, Global CEO of MGH Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming summit.

"We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, and this underscores our commitment to advancing the aviation industry through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

"This is a perfect platform to showcase our extensive network of relationships with freight forwarders, cargo aggregators, direct perishable exporters, ground handlers, and regulatory bodies across the USA, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia positions us uniquely to support and enhance global aviation logistics," he said.

The CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the future of aviation in India and beyond.

MGH Group's participation in the CAPA India Aviation Summit reaffirms its dedication to fostering innovation and excellence in the aviation industry.

 

Bangladesh

MGH Group / aviation / Bangladesh / CAPA India Aviation Summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

12h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

10h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

9m | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

2h | Videos
Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

2h | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

1h | Videos