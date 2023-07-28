Dengue in West Bengal spreading from Bangladesh: Mamata

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 09:01 am

Photo: Hindustan Times
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (28 July) claimed dengue is spreading in the Indian state from Bangladesh. 

While speaking in the assembly, she also said necessary tests must be conducted at the border, reports PTI. 

"Dengue is spreading in West Bengal from Bangladesh. I can't prevent anyone from entering (from Bangladesh). But border surveillance should be increased, and necessary tests must be conducted on those entering India from the neighbouring country," she said. 

When asked about the West Bengal administration mulling proposals to conduct tests on those entering the eastern state from Bangladesh, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, who is in Kolkata currently, said the government has no problem with such a measure.

"If India wants to take these steps as a precautionary measure, we have no objection. We are doing everything to tackle the problem of dengue in our country. During Covid period too, such measures were in place," he said.

This is not the first time Mamata made such a claim. In August 2019, she said mosquitoes from Bangladesh might have played an active role in the rise of dengue cases in West Bengal. She also pointed out that mosquitoes can cross the border.

